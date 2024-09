EÚ posilnila vesmírnu sieť Copernicus novou družicou Sentinel-2C

#VV24 Successful separation of Sentinel-2C satellite! 👏🏽 🚀🛰️



Vega has successfully placed its passenger, the @CopernicusEU #Sentinel2C satellite, into Sun-synchronous orbit at an altitude of 775 km.



Spacecraft separation occurred 57 minutes and 27 seconds after lift-off. pic.twitter.com/GoqqLpBDxo