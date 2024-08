Indickí lekári štrajkujú po znásilnení a vražde mladej lekárky v Kalkate

#KOLKATA_DOCTOR_MURDER

NRMCH Doctors are on Strike & intensifing their Protest in support of #RGKAR medical College Doctors !



Tomorrow Whole Delhi Doctors are going to Start Massive Protest!



NO SAFETY = NO WORK @MamataOfficial @PMOIndia @narendramodi#medtwitter #BengalHorror pic.twitter.com/BR6K4FV2pI