Vo Venezuele to vrie: Tisíce ľudí sú v uliciach, polícia strieľa! Maduro nám chce ukradnúť voľby, tvrdia demonštranti

🚨🇻🇪JUST IN: Thousands of Venezuelans take to the streets to protest in #Caracas and other cities against electoral fraud by Maduro's tyrannical regime.



✊️🇻🇪Nothing can undo your revolt for democracy, prosperity, and a bright future for #Venezuela#OpVenezuela #FreeVenezuela… pic.twitter.com/e2sK1rnWx2