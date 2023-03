Dychberúce zábery zo Záporožia: Rusi vytiahli na civilistov rakety, hrôzostrašná explózia v jednej z budov

⚡⚡⚡ #Russian terrorists launched a missile attack on the city of #Zaporozhye. The blow was inflicted on a residential building.#RussiaInvadedUkraine #Ukraine #UkraineWar #StandWithUkraine #RussiaIsATerroristState #Russia #UkraineRussianWar pic.twitter.com/vY8xme56J1