FOTO Tínedžer (†14) utekal varovať susedov pred ruským útokom: Stalo sa to najhoršie...

Saved elderly neighbors at the cost of his own life.

This is Vyacheslav Yalyshev.He is forever 14. 02.05.22 he died after the shelling of #Odessa When the siren howled,boy ran to warn the old neighbors.They were saved.But Vyacheslav didn't have time to run to shelter💔 #Ukraine️ pic.twitter.com/uljGLxzm9b