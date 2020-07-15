Ak by mal niekto zomrieť, tak ja! Vyhlásil šesťročný hrdina, ktorý ochránil malú sestričku pred psom

O príbeh súrodencov sa podelila ich teta Nicole, ktorá na Instagrame zverejnila aj fotografie rozkošnej dvojice. Všetko sa odohralo 9. júla.

Zdroj: reprofoto:instagram

Bridger ochránil sestru pred psom, ktorý na ňu záutočil. On sám utrpel zranenia na tvári aj hlave. No napriek tomu našiel v sebe silu a dievčatko schmatol za ruku a odviedol ju do bezpečia. Slová, ktoré mal neskôr vysloviť, rozhodne neznejú ako od chlapca v jeho veku. "Ak by mal niekto zomrieť, myslel som si, že by som to mal byť ja," mal vyrieknuť.

Zdroj: reprofoto:instagram

Tvár malého záchrancu aktuálne "zdobí" 90 stehov. No radostné je, že z nemocnice je už doma, kde odpočíva, a má sa dobre. "Má skvelú náladu a jeho úžastná osobnosť je nedotknutá," opísala hrdá teta. Dodala, že síce sa stále nemôže usmievať, no pri čítaní niektorých reakcií na jeho hrdinstvo, sa už uškrnul.

Rodina napriek všetkému z ničoho neobviňuje ani majiteľov psa, ktorý chlapcovi spôsobil poranenia. "Nepociťujeme voči nim žiaden odpor, a ak vôbec niečo, tak následkom incidentu len narástla láska medzi našimi rodinami," dodali.