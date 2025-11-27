Štvrtok27. november 2025, meniny má Milan, zajtra Henrieta

Stranger Things je späť: Veľké finále je tu! Dáš tento ultimátny KVÍZ na jednotku?

BRATISLAVA - Už dnes štartuje dlho očakávaná premiéra piatej, úplne záverečnej série fenoménu Stranger Things. Otestuj si, či si pripravený na posledné veľké stretnutie s Upside Down!

Havária autobusu MHD v Košiciach
Správy
Šimečka pritvrdzuje: Prehovoril o slovenskej krčme, spolupráci s Matovičom a chrapúnstve vlády
Správy
Tréner V. Weiss st. k zraneniam v kádri pred zápasom s Rayo Vallecano
Policajná MEGAAKCIA s krycím
Domáce
FOTO Hasiči zasahujú pri požiari
Domáce
Ilustračné foto
Na R1 medzi Zvolenom a Banskou Bystricou je opäť potrebná diaľničná známka
Domáce
Aktuálne varovanie: V Nízkych Tatrách a Veľkej Fatre hrozí lavínové nebezpečenstvo po silnom snežení
V Prahe zasahujú hasiči,
Zahraničné
Pápež Lev XIV. nastupuje
Zahraničné
Irena Rupińska
Zahraničné
FOTO Hasiči pracujú na uhasení
Stranger Things je späť:
Domáci prominenti
Británia v SMÚTKU: Zomrela
Zahraniční prominenti
Rami Malek
Zahraniční prominenti
Anabela Mollová súťažila v
Učiteľka.
Zaujímavosti
Umelé sladidlá majú byť
Zaujímavosti
Najväčší STRAŠIAK vzťahov: Rozvodová
Zaujímavosti
Páni, toto robíte pri
Zdroj: Park Inn by
Vyskúšajte farbu na vlasy
Darček, ktorý poteší každú
Domáce
Počul si už o
Chystá sa veľké digitálne mapovanie Slovenska: Štátny úrad predstavil projekt za milióny eur!
20 rokov Slovenska v Európskej únii: Cítite sa chudobnejší? Tento graf vás vyvedie z omylu!
Dočká sa východ rýchlostnej cesty? Ráž po kontrole obchvatu Prešova prezradil, čo čaká celú R4!
Štát minul všetky peniaze od ľudí a firiem: Slovensko oddnes funguje na dlh, upozorňujú analytici!
Recept na vianočný zakrútený poklad. Konečne vianočné pečivo, ktoré vyzerá inak a nepotrebuje ani formu na pečenie.
Osvedčený recept na makové linecké pečivo
Kokosové cesto? TOP na Vianoce! Jednoduché a univerzálne
Akú múku na mrveničku do polievky? S každou bude výsledok iný
VIDEO Šok pre fanúšikov Slovana: Tréner Weiss oznámil mimoriadne zlú správu pre celý tím
Slovensko
Historická blamáž: Banská Bystrica utrpela najťažšiu domácu prehru v klubovej histórii
Tipsport liga
VIDEO Ďalšia hviezdna noc Šimona Nemca: Výhru New Jersey zariadil víťazným gólom v predĺžení
Zostrihy NHL
Valjent varuje Slovan pred kvalitami Raya Vallecana: V tomto dokážu byť naozaj veľmi nebezpeční
Riaditeľ ŽSR sa má stať ministrom dopravy v Česku
Doprava
Chystá sa uzávera diaľnice D2 pri Bratislave. Diaľnicu zavrú v oboch smeroch
Doprava
Toto čínske spaľovacie SUV ide do výraznej akcie. Čínsky luxus za menej
Novinky
Toto je auto, čo prežije všetko a má nové praktické verzie
Nový prieskum o generácii Z vás prekvapí: Aby skutočne uspeli, musia robiť TOTO!
Pracovné prostredie
Experti varujú: Toto môžete v roku 2026 oľutovať, ak to ignorujete!
Kariérny rast
Otestovali sme, čo sa stane, ak to skúsite 7 dní robiť produktívne. Výsledky vás prekvapia!
Motivácia a produktivita
Zákazníci sú v šoku: značky nechcú, aby ste o tomto vedeli. Šetriť sa dá aj tam, kde to nečakáte
V zahraničí už roboti nahrádzajú ľudí v práci, a Slovensko táto vlna neminie. Ohrozené sú stotisíce pracovných miest
Správy
Google potichu pripravuje revolúciu, ktorá zmení počítače. Aluminium OS môže otriasť celým trhom. Končí dominancia Windowsu?
Android
Čína sa vysmieva drahým hypersonickým zbraniam Západu! Našla spôsob, ako ich vyrábať oveľa lacnejšie
Armádne technológie
Asi budeme prepisovať učebnice o Marse, NASA našla dôkaz, ktorý popiera jeden z najväčších objavov desaťročia
Oberú vás o súkromie aj domáce pohodlie. 9 dispozičných chýb, ktoré podľa dizajnérky ničia dobrý dojem z bývania
Takto sa funguje na minime miesta! V stavbe o veľkosti prívesu nájdete dve postele, kuchyňu i priestor na tanec!
9 vecí, na ktoré zbytočne vyhadzujeme peniaze, a pritom ich vôbec nepotrebujeme. Máte ich doma aj vy?
Tu sa žije teplom rodinnej piecky a vidieckou pohodou! Majka a Jozef si drevenicu v Malatinej postavili svojpomocne
10 ton betónu nosili ručne! Rekonštrukcia starej chaty im dala zabrať, dnes si užívajú zaslúžený pokoj uprostred lesa
Chalupa
Ako prerobiť lodný kontajner na tiny house alebo víkendovú chatku
Stavba domu
Tradičný dezert, ktorý nikdy nesklame? Vyskúšajte tento jednoduchý strúhaný koláč s tvarohom
Recepty
Najčastejšie chyby pri čistení dreveného stola: Robí ich takmer každý a škodia nábytku
Toto sú víkendy, ktoré ženy milujú: Zabudnite na povinnosti, ide sa oddychovať!
Zdravie a relax
Policajná MEGAAKCIA s krycím
Domáce
Bartek sa pri téme
Domáce
Nehoda autobusu MHD na
Domáce
Irena Rupińska
Zahraničné
