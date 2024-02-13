Utorok13. február 2024, meniny má Arpád, zajtra Valentín
Robbie Williams oslavuje 50. narodeniny: KVÍZ preverí, ako dobre poznáte tohto famózneho speváka!

Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams (Zdroj: SITA)
© Zoznam/zuz © Zoznam/zuz

LOS ANGELES - Robbie Williams je vo svete hudby pojmom. Práve dnes oslavuje svoje 50. narodeniny a prešiel si už veru kadečím. Spravte si spolu s nami zaujímavý kvíz, ktorý preverí, ako dobre tohto slávneho umelca poznáte!

Nahlásiť chybu

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - gameplay
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League - gameplay
GameSite
Šebová o zrade, ktorá BOLÍ VIAC ako nevera: Dokázala odpustiť len pod jednou PODMIENKOU!
Šebová o zrade, ktorá BOLÍ VIAC ako nevera: Dokázala odpustiť len pod jednou PODMIENKOU!
Prominenti
Brífing po zasadnutí krízového štábu na ceste I/18 Strečno
Brífing po zasadnutí krízového štábu na ceste I/18 Strečno
Správy

Domáce správy

Samsung Galaxy S24 extrémne
Samsung Galaxy S24 extrémne zlacnil: Teraz ho kúpite o desiatky eur lacnejšie
androidportal.sk
Švec podal žalobu na
Švec podal žalobu na Najvyšší správny súd pre svoju kandidatúru na prezidenta: Žaluje Petra Pellegriniho
Domáce
Fico vyzval Čaputovú na
Fico vyzval Čaputovú na návrh dlhšej premlčacej doby pri iných trestných činoch
Domáce
Hrozba nepominula: V niektorých okresoch naďalej hrozia povodne
Hrozba nepominula: V niektorých okresoch naďalej hrozia povodne
Regióny

Zahraničné

Tucker Carlson a Vladimir
Ďalšie pochybnosti o Putinovom zdraví: Strašidelné chvenie nohy počas rozhovoru! Reakcia šéfa Kremľa
Zahraničné
Tatyana Remley si
Bývalá modelka vo väzení za vraždu na objednávku: Predtým milionárska manželka, teraz skončila v cele
Zahraničné
Izraelský minister obrany Gallant
Izraelský minister obrany Gallant záchranu dvoch rukojemníkov označil za bod zlomu
Zahraničné
Nemecký kancelár Olaf Scholz
Scholz po stretnutí s Tuskom odsúdil víkendové vyhlásenia Trumpa
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Robbie Williams
Robbie Williams oslavuje 50. narodeniny: KVÍZ preverí, ako dobre poznáte tohto famózneho speváka!
Osobnosti
FOTO VNÚTRI! Modelke ponúkli 6-tisíc, ak
Modelke ponúkli 6-tisíc, ak sa už NIKDY NEOHOLÍ: Uplynul rok... Uff, takto teraz vyzerá!
Zahraniční prominenti
Manželia Kubovčíkovci
Šebová o zrade, ktorá BOLÍ VIAC ako nevera: Dokázala odpustiť len pod jednou PODMIENKOU!
Domáci prominenti
Abbey Clancy
Šokujúca skúsenosť slávnej modelky: Prenasledovali ju MIMOZEMŠŤANIA!
Zahraniční prominenti

Zaujímavosti

FOTO Bývalý pornoherec odhalil, prečo
Bývalý pornoherec odhalil, prečo skončil so svojou kariérou: Nechýbalo veľa a prišiel by o... Au!
Zaujímavosti
FOTO Mamičku vydesil záber s
Mamičku vydesil záber s tajomnou postavou vo dverách: Nasledoval hrôzostrašný odkaz od syna!
Zaujímavosti
Prevratný objav: Vedci rozlúštili
Prevratný objav: Vedci rozlúštili text slávneho zvitku starého 2000 rokov! Jeho slová sú stále aktuálne
Zaujímavosti
Muž dostal pohľadnicu od
Muž dostal pohľadnicu od ženy, s ktorou chodil v 60. rokoch: Brutálna reakcia manželky (71), takmer umrel!
Zaujímavosti

Dobré správy

Recept na dnes: Slávne
Recept na dnes: Slávne špagety puttanesca – vedeli ste, že názov dostali podľa hanlivého pomenovania?
plnielanu.sk
ADVERTORIÁL Slovenská značka priniesla revolučné
Slovenská značka priniesla revolučné receptúry: Toto u nás nikto iný doposiaľ nepoužil
plnielanu.sk
Unikátny objav: Je to
Unikátny objav: Je to vesmírna záhada alebo len obyčajný kus žuly v lese?
hashtag.sk
FOTORECEPT Rýchly obed plný
FOTORECEPT Rýchly obed plný bielkovín, na ktorý využijete zvyšky z chladničky: Chutí deťom aj dospelým
plnielanu.sk

Ekonomika

Toto je najdrahší dom v USA na predaj: Pozrite sa, čo je v ponuke za vyše štvrť miliardy dolárov! (foto)
Toto je najdrahší dom v USA na predaj: Pozrite sa, čo je v ponuke za vyše štvrť miliardy dolárov! (foto)
Zlá správa pre Slovensko: Nemecký priemysel sa rúca ako domino! Má to táto priemyselná superveľmoc spočítané?
Zlá správa pre Slovensko: Nemecký priemysel sa rúca ako domino! Má to táto priemyselná superveľmoc spočítané?
Valentín nie je len o láske: Pozor na amerických vojakov, nigérijských princov či iných podvodníkov!
Valentín nie je len o láske: Pozor na amerických vojakov, nigérijských princov či iných podvodníkov!
Chcete daňový bonus na dieťa či pomoc so splátkou hypotéky? Nezmeškajte tento dôležitý termín!
Chcete daňový bonus na dieťa či pomoc so splátkou hypotéky? Nezmeškajte tento dôležitý termín!

Šport

Je to definitívne! IIHF rozhodla o budúcnosti hokejistov Ruska a Bieloruska
Je to definitívne! IIHF rozhodla o budúcnosti hokejistov Ruska a Bieloruska
MS v hokeji
Sklamanie alebo očakávaný výsledok? Mal byť hviezdnou posilou, nakoniec je z toho hanba
Sklamanie alebo očakávaný výsledok? Mal byť hviezdnou posilou, nakoniec je z toho hanba
Tipos extraliga
VIDEO Zrážka dvoch spoluhráčov má fatálne následky: Hrozná správa pre Slafkovského Montreal
VIDEO Zrážka dvoch spoluhráčov má fatálne následky: Hrozná správa pre Slafkovského Montreal
NHL
Získal bronz, ale vôbec sa z neho netešil: Rodinné nešťastie, celý medailový ceremoniál preplakal
Získal bronz, ale vôbec sa z neho netešil: Rodinné nešťastie, celý medailový ceremoniál preplakal
MS v biatlone

Auto-moto

Toto auto vyzerá ako britský vládca, no nie je také drahé
Toto auto vyzerá ako britský vládca, no nie je také drahé
Novinky
TEST: Kia Ceed – silný motor, manuál, bohatá výbava, slušná cena
TEST: Kia Ceed – silný motor, manuál, bohatá výbava, slušná cena
Klasické testy
BMW radu 4 prichádza s faceliftom, schytali to aj ľadvinky
BMW radu 4 prichádza s faceliftom, schytali to aj ľadvinky
Predstavujeme
Nový Ford Mustang bude stáť od 59 900 € s V8, štvorvalec nebude
Nový Ford Mustang bude stáť od 59 900 € s V8, štvorvalec nebude
Predstavujeme

Najgeniálnejšie deti sa rodia v týchto troch znameniach: Nie je to len mesiac narodenia, čo ich do tejto kategórie dostal
Partnerské vzťahy
Najgeniálnejšie deti sa rodia v týchto troch znameniach: Nie je to len mesiac narodenia, čo ich do tejto kategórie dostal
Avízo Avízo
