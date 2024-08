Najstaršie ženy na svete odhalili svoje tajomstvá dlhovekosti: Vďaka TÝMTO trikom sa dožili aj 116 rokov!

The Gerontology Research Group is honoured to announce the validation of Mrs. Ethel Caterham (born Aug. 21, 1909) of the 🇬🇧UK.



She is the last surviving subject of King Edward VII and she has lived to see King Charles III ascending to the throne.