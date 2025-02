Francúzska loď na jadrový pohon sa zúčastnila na cvičeniach v Juhočínskom mori

The 🇫🇷French Navy's Charles de Gaulle Carrier Battle Group is in 🇵🇭Subic for a scheduled visit. The group includes the carrier Charles de Gaulle, destroyer Forbin, frigates Provence & Alsace, fleet supply ship JacquesChevalier.



📷Paul Lezada, French Embassy in PH. pic.twitter.com/yV8hyWNz4N