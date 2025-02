Už identifikovali všetky obete streľby vo Švédsku: Vedia aj kto je útočník

Sweden’s deadliest school shooting saw 11 killed in a tragic attack at an adult education centre in Örebro. The suspect, a 35-year-old with a hunting license, acted alone before taking his own life



Watch more on #ConnectingTheDots with @Munmun_Bhat

🔗 https://t.co/RQL9Cty0cb pic.twitter.com/3BTwHyoJPr