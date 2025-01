Útok na nemocnicu v Sudáne: WHO vyzýva na ochranu zdravotnej starostlivosti v konfliktnej zóne

🚨🇸🇩AT LEAST 70 DEAD IN DARFUR HOSPITAL ATTACK



A brutal assault on the Saudi Hospital in El Fasher, Sudan, has left 70 dead and 19 injured.



The hospital, the only operational one in the city, was packed with patients at the time.



Local officials blame the Rapid Support Force… pic.twitter.com/5W3jkYv0ZT