Trump nominoval ďalších do funkcií: USA pozastavili strategické partnerstvo s Gruzínskom

On this #ShabbatShalom day , We have a very Good News.

🇺🇸 We congratulate Mister Charles Kushner , our new Ambassador in 🇫🇷 France, and Principauté de Monaco 🇲🇨.

MAKE USA 🇺🇸 Diplomatie Great Again.

We think to Ivanka , husband and all Family . We are so Happy .

Welcome to Paris… pic.twitter.com/KhxCRGKUrL