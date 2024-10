Legendárne České aerolínie končia prevádzku, EMOTÍVNE slová pilota: Prežili sme turbulentné obdobie

one of my first photos of CSA @CzechAirlines was the IL-18 OK-WAF in Prague on January 27, 1982...

now the CSA @CzechAirlinesCZ era ended after 101 years (founded in 1923) with the last flight under its own IATA code OK on October 26, 2024 as OK767 from Paris to Prague with the… pic.twitter.com/KBlzsdfdbd