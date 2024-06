Čínska sonda úspešne dokončila svoju misiu na odvrátenej strane Mesiaca

Congratulations to CNSA for the Chang-e 6 mission’s successful takeoff from the Moon 🌑



We look forward to hearing more about the agency's missions during the Roundtable of Space Agency Leaders at #COSPAR2024.