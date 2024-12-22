Nedeľa22. december 2024, meniny má Adela, zajtra Nadežda, Naďa
Domáce
Zahraničné
Prominenti
Šport
Zaujímavosti
Ekonomika
Kvízy
Topky tv
Lifestyle
Voľný čas

Chobotnica má tri srdcia a včely nikdy nespia? Vybrali sme 10 neuveriteľných faktov z ríše zvierat: Otestujte sa KVÍZE!

(Zdroj: SITA)
© Zoznam/ © Zoznam/

Zvieratá sú fascinujúce. Svet zvierat ľudí právom nikdy neprestal fascinovať. V našom kvíze ponúkame len pár neuveriteľných faktov, ktoré zo zvierat robia jedinečné tvory.

Nahlásiť chybu

Odporúčame

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Zoznam TV

Pri Kupiansku ukrajinské obranné sily odrazili útok okupantov
Pri Kupiansku ukrajinské obranné sily odrazili útok okupantov
Správy
Andrásy zobral Danku na úžasné miesto: Na to, čo sa im stalo tisícky kilometrov od domova, nikdy nezabudnú!
Andrásy zobral Danku na úžasné miesto: Na to, čo sa im stalo tisícky kilometrov od domova, nikdy nezabudnú!
Prominenti
Zlodeji ukradli kuriérske auto
Zlodeji ukradli kuriérske auto
Správy

Domáce správy

Peter Pellegrini
Neprebral nás ani atentát: Politika je opäť v starých koľajach, tvrdí Peter Pellegrini
Domáce
FOTO Ďalšia rana pod pás
Ďalšia rana pod pás motoristom tesne pred Vianocami: Výrazné zdražovanie palív! Slová analytika nepotešia
Domáce
Pozor na víchricu! Treba
Pozor na víchricu! Treba s ňou počítať na horách vo viacerých okresoch
Domáce
Na Vianoce možno namiesto vecí darovať zážitky, ktoré majú často väčšiu hodnotu
Na Vianoce možno namiesto vecí darovať zážitky, ktoré majú často väčšiu hodnotu
Regióny

Zahraničné

Tragédia pri rozdávaní jedla:
Tragédia pri rozdávaní jedla: V Nigérii dav ušliapal 23 ľudí vrátane detí!
Zahraničné
Chobotnica má tri srdcia
Chobotnica má tri srdcia a včely nikdy nespia? Vybrali sme 10 neuveriteľných faktov z ríše zvierat: Otestujte sa KVÍZE!
ZVIERATÁ Kvízy o zvieratách
FOTO Tragická havária autobusu v
Tragická havária autobusu v Brazílii: Zahynulo najmenej 38 ľudí!
Zahraničné
Čína
Čína "dôrazne namieta" proti poskytnutiu vojenskej pomoci Taiwanu zo strany USA
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Silvia Šarköziová s dcérou
Vanessa Šarköziová sa ODSŤAHOVALA od rodičov: Prvé vlastné bývanie! Čo na to mama?
Domáci prominenti
Věra Špinarová
Česká speváčka skolabovala na koncerte: O pár dní zomrela!
Osobnosti
Meryl Streep.
Veľká NOVINKA v živote Meryl Streep: Pred Vianocami sa dozvedela úžasnú SPRÁVU!
Zahraniční prominenti
FOTO Oliver Andrásy s manželkou
Andrásy zobral Danku na báječné miesto: Na to, čo sa im stalo tisícky kilometrov od domova, nikdy nezabudnú!
Domáci prominenti

Zaujímavosti

VIDEO, ktoré pobúri mnohých
VIDEO, ktoré pobúri mnohých veriacich: Cirkev láka ľudí do kostola na wrestlingovú šou! Väčší bizár ste nevideli
Zaujímavosti
FOTO Polícia zúfalo pátrala po
Polícia zúfalo pátrala po nezvestnom mužovi: Jediná FOTO na Google mapách všetko vyriešila! Čo je to v kufri?!
Zaujímavosti
Strata sexuálnej túžby: 5
Strata sexuálnej túžby: 5 spôsobov, ako znova rozdúchate vášeň!
vysetrenie.sk
Žena si objednala špeciálnu
Žena si objednala špeciálnu knihu na svadbu: VIDEO Otvorila balík a nechápala! Naozaj si niekto kúpil TOTO?!
Zaujímavosti

Dobré správy

VIDEOTIP Medovníčky ako od
VIDEOTIP Medovníčky ako od skúsených cukrárok: Vyzdobte si tie svoje, takto sa vám to určite podarí
plnielanu.sk
Neznámy syndróm vianočného stromčeka:
Neznámy syndróm vianočného stromčeka: Môže vás zdobenie ohroziť tak, že ochoriete?
plnielanu.sk
Nové obsadenie čelí kritike:
Nové obsadenie čelí kritike: V seriáli je problémovou postavou obľúbený záporák
hashtag.sk
Nudné vianočné darčeky úplne
Nudné vianočné darčeky úplne inak: Aj ponožky môžu potešiť – ak vieš, aké sú trendy
hashtag.sk

Ekonomika

Čakajú nás veľké zmeny v informovaní o dôchodkoch: Všetko dôležité príde priamo domov!
Čakajú nás veľké zmeny v informovaní o dôchodkoch: Všetko dôležité príde priamo domov!
Rusi zastavili dodávky ropy na Slovensko: Dôvodom má byť technická porucha!
Rusi zastavili dodávky ropy na Slovensko: Dôvodom má byť technická porucha!
Ferrari, Rolex či Chanel: Toto sú najluxusnejšie značky sveta, spoznáte ich podľa loga? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
Ferrari, Rolex či Chanel: Toto sú najluxusnejšie značky sveta, spoznáte ich podľa loga? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
Dilema v peňaženkách: Vymenia Slováci hotovosť za digitálne eurá?
Dilema v peňaženkách: Vymenia Slováci hotovosť za digitálne eurá?

Šport

VIDEO Éra Oleksandra Usyka pokračuje! Ukrajinský boxer porazil Tysona Furyho aj v odvetnom zápase
VIDEO Éra Oleksandra Usyka pokračuje! Ukrajinský boxer porazil Tysona Furyho aj v odvetnom zápase
Box
Slováci zakončili generálku na šampionát prehrou: Favoritovi boli miestami viac ako vyrovnaným súperom
Slováci zakončili generálku na šampionát prehrou: Favoritovi boli miestami viac ako vyrovnaným súperom
Reprezentácia
VIDEO Slafkovský gólom prispel k víťazstvu nad Detroitom, Pospíšil sa dvakrát zaplietol do bitky
VIDEO Slafkovský gólom prispel k víťazstvu nad Detroitom, Pospíšil sa dvakrát zaplietol do bitky
Zostrihy NHL
Napriek trom chybám bojovala s najlepšími: Nebyť toho, Kuzminová mohla siahať na triumf
Napriek trom chybám bojovala s najlepšími: Nebyť toho, Kuzminová mohla siahať na triumf
Biatlon

Auto-moto

Kuriózna zvolávacia akcia Jaguaru. Na tomto by ste sa aj zasmiali, keby...
Kuriózna zvolávacia akcia Jaguaru. Na tomto by ste sa aj zasmiali, keby...
Zaujímavosti
Proti tomuto Bavoráku sme všetci bojovali. BMW ho z hry pretvorilo na realitu
Proti tomuto Bavoráku sme všetci bojovali. BMW ho z hry pretvorilo na realitu
Zaujímavosti
TEST: Dacia Duster 4x4 - Choď kam chceš!
TEST: Dacia Duster 4x4 - Choď kam chceš!
Testy
Prvá električka priamo cez Petržalku. Na ďalšie si treba chvíľu počkať
Prvá električka priamo cez Petržalku. Na ďalšie si treba chvíľu počkať
Doprava

Kariéra a motivácia

Ako si vypočítať čistú mzdu v roku 2025: Jednoduchý návod pre zamestnancov
Ako si vypočítať čistú mzdu v roku 2025: Jednoduchý návod pre zamestnancov
Mám prácu
Prečo potrebujete finančnú rezervu a ako ju budovať v roku 2025? Vyskúšajte tieto overené tipy
Prečo potrebujete finančnú rezervu a ako ju budovať v roku 2025? Vyskúšajte tieto overené tipy
Motivácia a inšpirácia
10 povolaní budúcnosti, ktoré budú v roku 2030 najžiadanejšie? Títo zamestnanci si dobre zarobia!
10 povolaní budúcnosti, ktoré budú v roku 2030 najžiadanejšie? Títo zamestnanci si dobre zarobia!
Aktuality
Ako ušetriť v roku 2025 na novej transakčnej dani? Existujú spôsoby, ako obísť nariadenia
Ako ušetriť v roku 2025 na novej transakčnej dani? Existujú spôsoby, ako obísť nariadenia
Aktuality

Varenie a recepty

Najlepšia bielková poleva na medovníky a perníčky
Najlepšia bielková poleva na medovníky a perníčky
Najlepšia zamatová roláda na plechu podľa môjho receptu. Návykový tradičný dezert v modernom prevedení.
Najlepšia zamatová roláda na plechu podľa môjho receptu. Návykový tradičný dezert v modernom prevedení.
Zemiakový šalát bez majonézy: Ľahšia voľba na štedrú večeru
Zemiakový šalát bez majonézy: Ľahšia voľba na štedrú večeru
Ako vybrať kapra na štedrovečerný stôl? Na čo dať pri kúpe pozor
Ako vybrať kapra na štedrovečerný stôl? Na čo dať pri kúpe pozor

Technológie

BadBox je väčším problémom, než sa zdalo. Ďalšie desaťtisíce Android zariadení sú infikované
BadBox je väčším problémom, než sa zdalo. Ďalšie desaťtisíce Android zariadení sú infikované
Bezpečnosť
Tvoj Samsung má funkciu baterky, o ktorej si nevedel. Takto ju zapneš
Tvoj Samsung má funkciu baterky, o ktorej si nevedel. Takto ju zapneš
Návody
Google zmení spôsob, ako ťa sleduje. Táto zmena je „nezodpovedná“, varuje úrad. Spoločnosť sa ale bráni
Google zmení spôsob, ako ťa sleduje. Táto zmena je „nezodpovedná“, varuje úrad. Spoločnosť sa ale bráni
Bezpečnosť
Ako bude vyzerať internet, ak bude Google prinútený predať Chrome? Online priestor sa zmení, a to nemusí byť práve k lepšiemu
Ako bude vyzerať internet, ak bude Google prinútený predať Chrome? Online priestor sa zmení, a to nemusí byť práve k lepšiemu
Správy

Bývanie

Ako správne dekorovať na Vianoce, aby ste sa vyhli chybám a gýču? Nasledujte týchto 9 dizajnových tipov!
Ako správne dekorovať na Vianoce, aby ste sa vyhli chybám a gýču? Nasledujte týchto 9 dizajnových tipov!
Týchto 5 vianočných trendov pre rok 2024 udávajú svetoví dizajnéri. Spoznajte, ktoré to sú!
Týchto 5 vianočných trendov pre rok 2024 udávajú svetoví dizajnéri. Spoznajte, ktoré to sú!
Toto je 10 najkrajších kuchýň. Ktorú si zamilujete?
Toto je 10 najkrajších kuchýň. Ktorú si zamilujete?
Pri príjazde vidíte hlavne tmavú anonymnú fasádu, no vo vnútri je všetko inak. Majitelia vedia, ako má vyzerať dom na víkendový relax!
Pri príjazde vidíte hlavne tmavú anonymnú fasádu, no vo vnútri je všetko inak. Majitelia vedia, ako má vyzerať dom na víkendový relax!

Pre kutilov

Hľadáte náhradu za tradičný majonézový šalát? Táto trojica zaujme aj náročné jazýčky
Hľadáte náhradu za tradičný majonézový šalát? Táto trojica zaujme aj náročné jazýčky
Recepty
5 tipov na štýlové vianočné sviečky, ktoré si vyrobíte za menej ako 5 minút
5 tipov na štýlové vianočné sviečky, ktoré si vyrobíte za menej ako 5 minút
Doplnky a dekorácie
Ako vyrobiť nástenné police bez jediného klinca? Toto riešenie zaujme na prvý pohľad!
Ako vyrobiť nástenné police bez jediného klinca? Toto riešenie zaujme na prvý pohľad!
Nábytok
Chcete medovníky s farebnou polevou? Vyskúšajte prírodné farbivá – nájdete ich aj doma
Chcete medovníky s farebnou polevou? Vyskúšajte prírodné farbivá – nájdete ich aj doma
Recepty

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Stream naživo

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Prečo princezná Diana nenávidela Vianoce s kráľovskou rodinou? Boli vraj sklamaním, veľmi napäté a desivé
Zahraničné celebrity
Prečo princezná Diana nenávidela Vianoce s kráľovskou rodinou? Boli vraj sklamaním, veľmi napäté a desivé
Teraz v TV   Večer v TV
Celý program
Ďalšia rana pod pás
Domáce
Ďalšia rana pod pás motoristom tesne pred Vianocami: Výrazné zdražovanie palív! Slová analytika nepotešia
Volodymyr Zelenskyj
Zahraničné
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Zelenskyj varuje: Útoky na ruské vojenské ciele budú pokračovať!
Policajti hliadkujú po tom,
Zahraničné
Žena spôsobila nehodu: Fotografovala si umierajúceho! Dôvod vás šokuje
Žena si nechala zo
Zahraničné
Žena si nechala zo zábavy urobiť DNA test! HRÔZOSTRAŠNÉ odhalenie: Spojili ju s nevyriešenou vraždou dieťaťa

Ďalšie zo Zoznamu