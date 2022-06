VIDEO Pohľad na známu rieku vyvoláva hrôzu: Z toho, čo sa v nej vytvorilo, sa dvíha žalúdok

I filmed this video standing on a wet wipe mound with @Thames21 just a few weeks ago at their Big Wet Wipe Count - it was quite shocking 🤯



I'm happy to see @thetimes talking about this important issue. We must #BanPlasticInWetWipes now 👇 https://t.co/bDXNEzQy2D pic.twitter.com/kdfiN3ID8o