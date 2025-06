Unikla TAJNÁ NAHRÁVKA medzi izraelskou a iránskou stranou: Odhaľuje, čo sa dialo v zákulisí! Vyhrážky smrťou

🇮🇱⚔️🇮🇷 Missiles Launched From Iran At Irsael Reported & Both Countries Have Emergencies Declared And Airspace Closed. It was a Preemptive Strike After IRGC. Praying No World War 3. Footage From Tehran. Nuclear Sites Reportedly Hit as Well, Unconfirmed though. pic.twitter.com/4L98eKCiyr