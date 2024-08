Tragický pád lietadla v obývanej časti mesta: Desivé zábery, na miesto boli vyslané záchranné zložky

🚨 🇧🇷BREAKING - SÃO PAULO GOVERNOR: NO SURVIVORS FROM PLANE CRASH



The Governor of São Paulo has confirmed there are no survivors from the crash of Voepass Flight 2283, which went down in a residential area of Vinhedo, Brazil.



