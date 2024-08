Kremeľské lži: Šéf armády Putina informoval o situácii v Kursku! Jeho reakcia na VIDEU hovorí za všetko

Putin met with Belousov, Shoigu, FSB Director Bortnikov, and Gerasimov, to discuss the situation in the Kursk region.



Gerasimov promised all was under control. Putin and the rest looked skeptical. By the way, Putin was once more sitting far away from his subordinates.