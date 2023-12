Ruské straty na Ukrajine sú ALARMUJÚCE! Putin sa napriek tomu nehodlá vzdať

Eastern Ukraine:



Russian forces continued offensive operations near Avdiivka at a higher tempo on Dec. 12 and made a confirmed advance SW of the town.



Geolocated footage published on Dec. 11 indicates that Russian forces also advanced NW of Marinka (west of Donetsk City). (1/3) https://t.co/8i8VTs2WrR pic.twitter.com/AadtnFgM33