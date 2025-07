Záplavy v Pakistane: Monzún si vyžiadal 54 obetí za posledných 24 hodín

Unusual heavy rainfall lashes parts of Pakistan.

Chakwal, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hafizabad, Hyderabad, Karachi.

Urban flooding reported. Emergency declared in several areas.

Pakistan once again faces the brunt of #ClimateChange. 🌧️#PakistanFloods #UrbanFlooding#بارش pic.twitter.com/b4a7nO7DDv