Pátranie po stratenom lietadle na Aljaške: Na palube bolo 10 ľudí

🚨🇺🇸USAF COASTGUARD LOCKHEED MARTIN C2003 HC130J SUPER HERCULES IS SEARCHING FOR THE MISSING PLANE CARRYING 9

PASSENGERS 1 PILOT.



IT HAS GONE MISSING IN BAD WEATHER THE PLANE DEPARTED FROM UNALAKLEET ALASKA AND WAS HEADED TO NOME. pic.twitter.com/vTPJimOlmx