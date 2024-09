Apokalypsa v Ázii: Tajfún YAGI spustošil Vietnam a vyčíňa v ďalších krajinách! Desiatky mŕtvych a stovky zranených

#BREAKING 😢😱😱🙏#Landslides in #SaPa, #LaoCai, #Vietnam due to #Typhoon #Yagi



Authorities have reported 6 deaths and 9 injured in Sa Pa , Lao Cai after rocks and soil from a high mountain slid down to a residential area at around noon of September 8.

