Sever Európy sa pripravuje na vojnu: Pokyny pre obyvateľov a veľké vojenské cvičenia pri Rusku

Today @Sweden published a new version of its "In case of crisis or war" brochure. It does not mince words:



- mil threats 📈

- from age 16 to 70 you are part of 🇸🇪 total defence



(🇬🇧-version 👇 can serve as reference for citizens of other countries too!)https://t.co/mvJm2UZEAL pic.twitter.com/PWHlW1cJq1