Sobota31. august 2024, meniny má Nora, zajtra Drahoslava
Seriálový kvíz: na 10 bodov musíte mať napozerané staré klasiky aj moderné seriálové trháky

(Zdroj: cbs)
© Zoznam/ © Zoznam/

Strávili ste pred obrazovkou minimálne polovicu života? Potom je tento kvíz určený práve vám. Na jeho úspešné zvládnutie budete loviť v pamäti sreiály staré pol storočia ale aj moderné úspešné série.

Celeste schmatla mikrofón a...: AHA, koho vyspovedala a akú novinku zistila!
Prominenti
Lekár Pavol Lauko k zdravotnému stavu Šimona Nemca
Šport
Asistent trénera Peter Frühauf k výhre nad Maďarskom a k zápasu s Kazachstanom
Šport

Domáce správy

Rebeke sa za rok
Domáce
V popredí ministerka hospodárstva
Domáce
AKTUALIZOVANÉ AKTUÁLNE Dom vojnového veterána
Domáce
Vodiči, pozor! V Bratislave uzatvoria časť D2 za tunelom Sitina v smere na Stupavu
Bratislava

Zahraničné

Veľký problém na letiskách,
Zahraničné
Tragédia v Brazílii! Po
Zahraničné
Palestínčania čakajú na nákladné
Zahraničné
Izraelské útočné sily
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Rytmusov veľkolepý koncert bude
Domáci prominenti
FOTO VNÚTRI! Odvážny outfit na festivale
Zahraniční prominenti
FOTO Módny ÚLET moderátora Televíznych
Domáci prominenti
Marek Gudiak
Domáci prominenti

Zaujímavosti

Dcéru pastora čakal po
Zaujímavosti
7 potravín, ktoré vám
vysetrenie.sk
Strana postele, na ktorej
Zaujímavosti
Potápač prežil nočnú moru
Zaujímavosti

Dobré správy

Fantastická novinka v oblasti
plnielanu.sk
20 najlepších filmov o
hashtag.sk
Konzumácia vajec chráni pred
plnielanu.sk
KVÍZ Múzeá a galérie
hashtag.sk

Ekonomika

Soros, hyperinflácia, ale aj rafinéria na Slovensku: Čo viete o maďarskej ekonomike?
Budú dodávky ruskej ropy pokračovať? Ukrajina koriguje svoje vyjadrenia!
V akom veku zarábame najviac? Pozrite si príjmy Slovákov, niektorým ani dôchodok nestačí!
Nová obchodná vojna na obzore: Čína sa vybrala cestou likvidácie globálnej konkurencie!
Šport

VIDEO Od polovice zápasu čistá dominancia: Slovenskí hokejisti zvládli aj druhú prekážku
Kvalifikácia na ZOH 2026
Horúca aktualita z Bratislavy: Slovan ukončil spoluprácu s významnou postavou
Tipos extraliga
Okolo slovenských stopérov je poriadne rušno: Denis Vavro sa sťahuje do Nemecka
Slováci v zahraničí
VIDEO Ťažký zápas napokon zlomili: Hlasy Slovákov po ďalšom triumfe v kvalifikácii ZOH 2026
Kvalifikácia na ZOH 2026

Auto-moto

Na R1 v B. Bystrici začnú opravovať mostné závery, budú dočasné obmedzenia
Doprava
MG zväčšuje ponuku bez-zástrčkových hybridov. Výkonný Hybrid+ aj pre kompaktné ZS
Modely
Mesto Trnava od 2. septembra zjednodušuje reguláciu parkovania
Doprava
Porsche 911 Turbo oslavuje 50 rokov. Čo prináša špeciálna séria?
Novinky

Kariéra a motivácia

Skúsená headhunterka na rovinu: Toto je 7 najväčších mýtov pri hľadaní práce
Hľadám prácu
Čo je výhodnejšie, rozhodnúť sa pracovať na TPP alebo živnosť?
Mám prácu
Ako si nájsť čas na dôležité veci: Rady od experta na produktivitu
Motivácia a inšpirácia
Tieto 4 znamenia zverokruhu patria k najviac lojálnym zamestnancom: Šéfovia z nich majú radosť
O práci s humorom

Varenie a recepty

Aj bez mäsa dokázali naše babičky nakŕmiť rodinu. Zbierka 16 receptov, ktoré majú hodnotu zlata.
Legendárne nanukové rezy podľa receptu od babičky. Dokonalé orechové cesto a vanilkový krém.
Dochucovanie diviny: Koreniny, ktoré jej pristanú najviac
Cottage cheese recepty: 4 dobroty, po ktorých sa na stole zapráši
Vydala som sa, pretože ma unavovalo čakať na toho, koho milujem: Deň po svadbe sa objavil a trval na tom, že patríme k sebe
Sex a vzťahy
Avízo Avízo
Veľký problém na letiskách,
Zahraničné
Varovanie vedcov: Invázny druh
Zahraničné
Rebeke sa za rok
Domáce
V popredí ministerka hospodárstva
Domáce
