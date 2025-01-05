Nedeľa5. január 2025, meniny má Andrea, Artur, zajtra Antónia
Domáce
Zahraničné
Prominenti
Šport
Zaujímavosti
Ekonomika
Kvízy
Topky tv
Lifestyle
Voľný čas

Učivo zo školy: Tento KVÍZ preverí, ako dobre poznáte vynálezcov a ich diela: Dokážete ich správne spojiť?

(Zdroj: Getty Images/FPG)
© Zoznam/ © Zoznam/

BRATISLAVA - Objavy, ktoré formovali našu civilizáciu – uhádnete, ktorí vynálezcovia stoja za týmito revolučnými myšlienkami?

Viac o téme: TeslaVynálezVynálezcaPatentPascalEdisonFlemming
Nahlásiť chybu

Súvisiace články

Pamätáte si TOP udalosti
Pamätáte si TOP udalosti roka 2024? Overte si svoje vedomosti v našom špeciálnom silvestrovskom KVÍZE!
Domáce
Slovenský šport v roku
Slovenský šport v roku 2024: Pripomeňte si TOP úspechy a zahviezdite v KVÍZE! Ak dáte 100 percent, ste frajer
sportky.sk
Silvestrovský KVÍZ: Spoznáte svetové
Silvestrovský KVÍZ: Spoznáte svetové metropoly v žiare ohňostrojov?
dromedar.sk
KVÍZ Ako dobre si
KVÍZ Ako dobre si pamätáte svetové udalosti 2024? Dokážte, že ste naozaj sčítaný!
Zahraničné

Odporúčame

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Zoznam TV

Herec Czuczor sa zranil počas natáčania: Desivý incident s koňom!
Herec Czuczor sa zranil počas natáčania: Desivý incident s koňom!
Prominenti
Mňahončák je prísny otec: Možní NÁPADNÍCI sa majú na čo tešiť! Jasný plán
Mňahončák je prísny otec: Možní NÁPADNÍCI sa majú na čo tešiť! Jasný plán
Prominenti
AHA, čo nám Chlebcovej syn bonzol o mame: Smiech neudržala ani samotná herečka
AHA, čo nám Chlebcovej syn bonzol o mame: Smiech neudržala ani samotná herečka
Prominenti

Domáce správy

FOTO Novoročný nepríjemný šok na
Novoročný nepríjemný šok na čerpacích staniciach: Dramatický nárast cien palív! Slová analytika zabolia
Domáce
Tragédia na železnici! Osobný
Tragédia na železnici! Osobný vlak zachytil ženu (†58), na mieste zomrela
Domáce
undefined
Učivo zo školy: Tento KVÍZ preverí, ako dobre poznáte vynálezcov a ich diela: Dokážete ich správne spojiť?
Domáce
Veľký KRACH GIGANTA v slovenskom ZDRAVOTNÍCTVE! Zanechal škody za desiatky miliónov, dlhuje aj štátu: Vieme viac
Veľký KRACH GIGANTA v slovenskom ZDRAVOTNÍCTVE! Zanechal škody za desiatky miliónov, dlhuje aj štátu: Vieme viac
Dubnica nad Váhom

Zahraničné

Zatykač na juhokórejského prezidenta
Zatykač na juhokórejského prezidenta Jun Sok-jola vyvoláva demonštrácie v hlavnom meste
Zahraničné
Volodymyr Zelenskyj
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Ruské a severokórejské vojsko čelí zdrvujúcim stratám: Ukrajina zasiahla tvrdšie, než sa čakalo!
Zahraničné
Nemecká FDP chce po
Nemecká FDP chce po predčasných parlamentných voľbách vládnuť s konzervatívcami
Zahraničné
Možné zmeny v azylovej
Možné zmeny v azylovej politike Nemecka: Čo čaká sýrskych utečencov po stabilizácii situácie v ich vlasti?
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Noël Czuczor v seriáli
Herec Czuczor sa zranil počas natáčania: Desivý incident s koňom!
Domáci prominenti
Sasha
Veľký hit a randenie s Jandovou: Dnes má spevák 50... Táto žena nahradila Martu!
Osobnosti
FOTO VNÚTRI! Jennifer Aniston
Rachel z Priateľov je SEXI aj v 55-ke: Ukázala postavičku v BIKINÁCH... Fúúú, Ross by bol namäkko!
Zahraniční prominenti
Bude svadba! Dara Rolins
Bude svadba! Dara Rolins POTVRDILA dohady: Som ZASNÚBENÁ!
Domáci prominenti

Zaujímavosti

Pijete kávu? Dodržujte toto
Pijete kávu? Dodržujte toto PRAVIDLO a nestanete sa na nej závislí
Zaujímavosti
FOTO Influencerka odhalila, čo ženy
Influencerka odhalila, čo ženy v spálni NAOZAJ chcú: Páni, dodržujte toto jednoduché pravidlo!
Zaujímavosti
Zatočí s rakovinou, so
Zatočí s rakovinou, so zápalom i s hrozbami pre zdravé kosti
vysetrenie.sk
Sú padajúce hviezdy, pri
Sú padajúce hviezdy, pri ktorých si niečo želáte, naozaj mŕtve? Astronómka odhalila ŠOKUJÚCU pravdu!
Zaujímavosti

Dobré správy

TEST mliečnej čokolády s
TEST mliečnej čokolády s nugátovou plnkou: Mňam, za víťazným výrobkom sme sa zalizovali
hashtag.sk
Pravdivý príbeh: Kamarát si
Pravdivý príbeh: Kamarát si plánuje neveru raz do roka, pomáha mu to prežiť v manželstve
plnielanu.sk
Osamotený hotel na brehu
Osamotený hotel na brehu Dunaja zaujme na prvý pohľad: Dnes by tu mohli točiť apokalyptický film
hashtag.sk
Zamávajte na rozlúčku týmto
Zamávajte na rozlúčku týmto farebným trendom: Rok 2025 prináša farby inšpirované prírodou
plnielanu.sk

Ekonomika

Ako sa dostať k peniazom z druhého piliera? Takéto sú podmienky v roku 2025!
Ako sa dostať k peniazom z druhého piliera? Takéto sú podmienky v roku 2025!
Čína, Trump aj ropní giganti menia pravidlá hry: Prepadne sa v roku 2025 cena ropy pod 50 dolárov za barel?
Čína, Trump aj ropní giganti menia pravidlá hry: Prepadne sa v roku 2025 cena ropy pod 50 dolárov za barel?
Dokážete odhaliť pravdu o osobných financiách? Zistite, čo je mýtus a čo fakt! (kvíz)
Dokážete odhaliť pravdu o osobných financiách? Zistite, čo je mýtus a čo fakt! (kvíz)
Budú potraviny naozaj lacnejšie? Veľké reťazce prekvapili svojimi krokmi!
Budú potraviny naozaj lacnejšie? Veľké reťazce prekvapili svojimi krokmi!

Šport

VIDEO Česi a Američania sa pobili o finálovú miestenku: Vieme, ktoré dva tímy si zahrajú o zlato!
VIDEO Česi a Američania sa pobili o finálovú miestenku: Vieme, ktoré dva tímy si zahrajú o zlato!
MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
VIDEO Nový hrdina Montrealu: Český brankár bol ako stena, Slafkovského posadili na lavičku
VIDEO Nový hrdina Montrealu: Český brankár bol ako stena, Slafkovského posadili na lavičku
Juraj Slafkovský
VIDEO Výbuch českej radosti v závere: Strelecké vykúpenie prišlo včas, rozhodovalo predĺženie
VIDEO Výbuch českej radosti v závere: Strelecké vykúpenie prišlo včas, rozhodovalo predĺženie
Ženský hokej
VIDEO Prvé semifinále ani trochu nesklamalo: Fíni a Švédi sa postarali o drámu, neuveriteľný záver
VIDEO Prvé semifinále ani trochu nesklamalo: Fíni a Švédi sa postarali o drámu, neuveriteľný záver
MS v hokeji do 20 rokov

Auto-moto

Keď sa tuning podarí. Ťahá jej na šesťdesiat, no aj tak sa stala terčom Liberty Walk
Keď sa tuning podarí. Ťahá jej na šesťdesiat, no aj tak sa stala terčom Liberty Walk
Novinky
TEST: Defender Outbound 130 – najlepší medzi najväčšími
TEST: Defender Outbound 130 – najlepší medzi najväčšími
Klasické testy
Tím Dacia Sandriders štartuje na rally Dakar
Tím Dacia Sandriders štartuje na rally Dakar
Zaujímavosti
Posledné V12 Ferrari, ktoré vyhralo v Le Mans je na predaj. Po ňom vládol Ford
Posledné V12 Ferrari, ktoré vyhralo v Le Mans je na predaj. Po ňom vládol Ford
Zaujímavosti

Kariéra a motivácia

Minimálna mzda na Slovensku a v Európe? Pozrite sa na ten rozdiel!
Minimálna mzda na Slovensku a v Európe? Pozrite sa na ten rozdiel!
Aktuality
Prieskum odhaľuje trendy v novoročných predsavzatiach Slovákov: Čo si želajú najviac?
Prieskum odhaľuje trendy v novoročných predsavzatiach Slovákov: Čo si želajú najviac?
Aktuality
Automobilka Volvo predčasne štartuje nábor zamestnancov na východe
Automobilka Volvo predčasne štartuje nábor zamestnancov na východe
Domáce
Chcete uspieť v podnikaní? Tento zaujímavý TIP od miliardára vám výrazne pomôže
Chcete uspieť v podnikaní? Tento zaujímavý TIP od miliardára vám výrazne pomôže
Motivácia a inšpirácia

Varenie a recepty

Fitness tvarohový koláč bez múky a cukru
Fitness tvarohový koláč bez múky a cukru
Najrýchlejší zdravý koláč bez cukru a múky
Najrýchlejší zdravý koláč bez cukru a múky
Akú múku na domáce rezance do polievky? Klasika ako od starkej!
Akú múku na domáce rezance do polievky? Klasika ako od starkej!
Mrkvový šalát na 3 spôsoby: Rýchle recepty, ktoré si zamilujete
Mrkvový šalát na 3 spôsoby: Rýchle recepty, ktoré si zamilujete

Technológie

Netflix nespúšťa nohu z plynu: Pozri sa na brutálne filmy a seriály, ktoré čoskoro pribudnú na platformu
Netflix nespúšťa nohu z plynu: Pozri sa na brutálne filmy a seriály, ktoré čoskoro pribudnú na platformu
Filmy a seriály
Tento príkaz vo Windows ti pomôže odhaliť spyware v počítači. Takmer nikto ho nepozná
Tento príkaz vo Windows ti pomôže odhaliť spyware v počítači. Takmer nikto ho nepozná
Bezpečnosť
Nové upozornenie v Androide ti oznámi, že si možno do telefónu sťahuješ spyware či vírus
Nové upozornenie v Androide ti oznámi, že si možno do telefónu sťahuješ spyware či vírus
Android
Experti na bezpečnosť odhalili, čo na nás budú hackeri skúšať v roku 2025. Na toto sa priprav, bude to „masaker“
Experti na bezpečnosť odhalili, čo na nás budú hackeri skúšať v roku 2025. Na toto sa priprav, bude to „masaker“
Bezpečnosť

Bývanie

Práčku dali už aj na balkón a zamrzli im hadice, spomína špecialista. Kam s ňou, ak v kúpeľni nie je miesto, a čím ju môžete poškodiť?
Práčku dali už aj na balkón a zamrzli im hadice, spomína špecialista. Kam s ňou, ak v kúpeľni nie je miesto, a čím ju môžete poškodiť?
Vyberáme podlahu do kúpeľne: Ktoré druhy sú trvanlivé, ktoré sa dobre udržiavajú a koľko vás budú stáť?
Vyberáme podlahu do kúpeľne: Ktoré druhy sú trvanlivé, ktoré sa dobre udržiavajú a koľko vás budú stáť?
Má len 24 metrov štvorcových, ale dokazuje, že na veľkosti nezáleží. Úžasné, aké praktické bývanie vzniklo na takej malej ploche!
Má len 24 metrov štvorcových, ale dokazuje, že na veľkosti nezáleží. Úžasné, aké praktické bývanie vzniklo na takej malej ploche!
Potrebujete sa zbaviť mastnoty na plechu? Tieto triky máte pod nosom a nestoja vás takmer nič!
Potrebujete sa zbaviť mastnoty na plechu? Tieto triky máte pod nosom a nestoja vás takmer nič!

Pre kutilov

Najčastejšie chyby pri skladovaní zaváranín cez zimu a ako im predísť
Najčastejšie chyby pri skladovaní zaváranín cez zimu a ako im predísť
Recepty
Ako zachrániť rastliny poškodené mrazom? 3 jednoduché tipy na ich oživenie
Ako zachrániť rastliny poškodené mrazom? 3 jednoduché tipy na ich oživenie
Záhrada
Ako upiecť jaternice? Stačí poznať tieto praktické tipy a riziko prasknutia bude nízke
Ako upiecť jaternice? Stačí poznať tieto praktické tipy a riziko prasknutia bude nízke
Recepty
Trápia vás plesne okolo okien? Prečo vznikajú a ako sa ich účinne zbaviť
Trápia vás plesne okolo okien? Prečo vznikajú a ako sa ich účinne zbaviť
Rekonštrukcia interiéru

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Stream naživo

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Dara Rolins sa pochválila prstienkom: Vyzerá to na tajné zásnuby s Pavlom, speváčka prezradila, čo ich tento rok čaká
Slovenské celebrity
Dara Rolins sa pochválila prstienkom: Vyzerá to na tajné zásnuby s Pavlom, speváčka prezradila, čo ich tento rok čaká
Teraz v TV   Večer v TV
Celý program
Novoročný nepríjemný šok na
Domáce
Novoročný nepríjemný šok na čerpacích staniciach: Dramatický nárast cien palív! Slová analytika zabolia
Volodymyr Zelenskyj
Zahraničné
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Ruské a severokórejské vojsko čelí zdrvujúcim stratám: Ukrajina zasiahla tvrdšie, než sa čakalo!
Tragédia na železnici! Osobný
Domáce
Tragédia na železnici! Osobný vlak zachytil ženu (†58), na mieste zomrela
undefined
Domáce
Učivo zo školy: Tento KVÍZ preverí, ako dobre poznáte vynálezcov a ich diela: Dokážete ich správne spojiť?

Ďalšie zo Zoznamu