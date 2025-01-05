Nedeľa5. január 2025, meniny má Andrea, Artur, zajtra Antónia
Učivo zo školy: Tento KVÍZ preverí, ako dobre poznáte vynálezcov a ich diela: Dokážete ich správne spojiť?

(Zdroj: Getty Images/FPG)
© Zoznam/ © Zoznam/

BRATISLAVA - Objavy, ktoré formovali našu civilizáciu – uhádnete, ktorí vynálezcovia stoja za týmito revolučnými myšlienkami?

Viac o téme: TeslaVynálezVynálezcaPatentPascalEdisonFlemming
Nahlásiť chybu

Pamätáte si TOP udalosti
Pamätáte si TOP udalosti roka 2024? Overte si svoje vedomosti v našom špeciálnom silvestrovskom KVÍZE!
Domáce
Slovenský šport v roku
Slovenský šport v roku 2024: Pripomeňte si TOP úspechy a zahviezdite v KVÍZE! Ak dáte 100 percent, ste frajer
sportky.sk
Silvestrovský KVÍZ: Spoznáte svetové
Silvestrovský KVÍZ: Spoznáte svetové metropoly v žiare ohňostrojov?
dromedar.sk
KVÍZ Ako dobre si
KVÍZ Ako dobre si pamätáte svetové udalosti 2024? Dokážte, že ste naozaj sčítaný!
Zahraničné

Zoznam TV

Mňahončák je prísny otec: Možní NÁPADNÍCI sa majú na čo tešiť! Jasný plán
Mňahončák je prísny otec: Možní NÁPADNÍCI sa majú na čo tešiť! Jasný plán
Prominenti
AHA, čo nám Chlebcovej syn bonzol o mame: Smiech neudržala ani samotná herečka
AHA, čo nám Chlebcovej syn bonzol o mame: Smiech neudržala ani samotná herečka
Prominenti
Otvorenie lyžiarskej sezóny v areáli Skiland Stará Myjava
Otvorenie lyžiarskej sezóny v areáli Skiland Stará Myjava
Správy

Domáce správy

Európu môže čakať ťažká
Európa čelí problémom s plynom! Po zastavení tranzitu ruského plynu cez Ukrajinu ceny vzrástli, tým to neskončí
Domáce
Včerajšie rekordne nízke teploty
Meteorológovia vydali výstrahu pred nízkymi teplotami: Platí pre TIETO okresy
Domáce
Pozor na nový druh
Pozor na nový druh PODVODU: Ak vám príde takáto SMS, treba spozornieť! Môžete prísť o všetko
Domáce
Prvá Trenčianka v tomto roku dostala od primátora retiazku a pamätný list
Prvá Trenčianka v tomto roku dostala od primátora retiazku a pamätný list
Regióny

Zahraničné

Ruský prezident Vladimir Putin
Putin to priznal: Rusko zápasí s ekonomickými problémami! Ospravedlnil sa aj za vysoké ceny TOHTO tovaru
Zahraničné
Lietadlo EasyJet
Dráma na palube: Tínedžerka sa vyhrážala posádke! Hrozila, že ju dobodá, a to nie je všetko
Zahraničné
Venezuelský opozičný líder Edmundo
Venezuelský opozičný líder navštívil Argentínu: Vycestovať plánuje aj do USA
Zahraničné
Stanový tábor pre vysídlených
Izrael potvrdil obnovenie rozhovorov s Hamasom o prepustení rukojemníkov z Gazy
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Sasha
Veľký hit a randenie s Jandovou: Dnes má spevák 50... Táto žena nahradila Martu!
Osobnosti
FOTO VNÚTRI! Jennifer Aniston
Rachel z Priateľov je SEXI aj v 55-ke: Ukázala postavičku v BIKINÁCH... Fúúú, Ross by bol namäkko!
Zahraniční prominenti
Bude svadba! Dara Rolins
Bude svadba! Dara Rolins POTVRDILA dohady: Som ZASNÚBENÁ!
Domáci prominenti
Martin Mňahončák v seriáli
Mňahončák je prísny otec: Možní NÁPADNÍCI sa majú na čo tešiť! Jasný plán
Domáci prominenti

Zaujímavosti

FOTO Influencerka odhalila, čo ženy
Influencerka odhalila, čo ženy v spálni NAOZAJ chcú: Páni, dodržujte toto jednoduché pravidlo!
Zaujímavosti
Zatočí s rakovinou, so
Zatočí s rakovinou, so zápalom i s hrozbami pre zdravé kosti
vysetrenie.sk
Sú padajúce hviezdy, pri
Sú padajúce hviezdy, pri ktorých si niečo želáte, naozaj mŕtve? Astronómka odhalila ŠOKUJÚCU pravdu!
Zaujímavosti
Príbeh, z ktorého budete
Príbeh, z ktorého budete mať zimomriavky: Peter uviazol v zasneženom aute! Po 60 dňoch sa stal zázrak
Zaujímavosti

Dobré správy

TEST mliečnej čokolády s
TEST mliečnej čokolády s nugátovou plnkou: Mňam, za víťazným výrobkom sme sa zalizovali
hashtag.sk
Pravdivý príbeh: Kamarát si
Pravdivý príbeh: Kamarát si plánuje neveru raz do roka, pomáha mu to prežiť v manželstve
plnielanu.sk
Osamotený hotel na brehu
Osamotený hotel na brehu Dunaja zaujme na prvý pohľad: Dnes by tu mohli točiť apokalyptický film
hashtag.sk
Zamávajte na rozlúčku týmto
Zamávajte na rozlúčku týmto farebným trendom: Rok 2025 prináša farby inšpirované prírodou
plnielanu.sk

Ekonomika

Ako sa dostať k peniazom z druhého piliera? Takéto sú podmienky v roku 2025!
Ako sa dostať k peniazom z druhého piliera? Takéto sú podmienky v roku 2025!
Čína, Trump aj ropní giganti menia pravidlá hry: Prepadne sa v roku 2025 cena ropy pod 50 dolárov za barel?
Čína, Trump aj ropní giganti menia pravidlá hry: Prepadne sa v roku 2025 cena ropy pod 50 dolárov za barel?
Dokážete odhaliť pravdu o osobných financiách? Zistite, čo je mýtus a čo fakt! (kvíz)
Dokážete odhaliť pravdu o osobných financiách? Zistite, čo je mýtus a čo fakt! (kvíz)
Budú potraviny naozaj lacnejšie? Veľké reťazce prekvapili svojimi krokmi!
Budú potraviny naozaj lacnejšie? Veľké reťazce prekvapili svojimi krokmi!

Šport

Švédsko - Fínsko: Online prenos z úvodného semifinále MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
Švédsko - Fínsko: Online prenos z úvodného semifinále MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
USA - Česko: Online prenos z druhého semifinále MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
USA - Česko: Online prenos z druhého semifinále MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
MS v hokeji do 20 rokov
Juraj Slafkovský na ľade Avalanche: Online prenos zo zápasu Colorado - Montreal
Juraj Slafkovský na ľade Avalanche: Online prenos zo zápasu Colorado - Montreal
Juraj Slafkovský
VIDEO Lopušanovej gól naštartoval kanonádu súpera: Slovenky dostali v tretej tretine výprask!
VIDEO Lopušanovej gól naštartoval kanonádu súpera: Slovenky dostali v tretej tretine výprask!
Ženský hokej

Auto-moto

Keď sa tuning podarí. Ťahá jej na šesťdesiat, no aj tak sa stala terčom Liberty Walk
Keď sa tuning podarí. Ťahá jej na šesťdesiat, no aj tak sa stala terčom Liberty Walk
Novinky
TEST: Defender Outbound 130 – najlepší medzi najväčšími
TEST: Defender Outbound 130 – najlepší medzi najväčšími
Klasické testy
Tím Dacia Sandriders štartuje na rally Dakar
Tím Dacia Sandriders štartuje na rally Dakar
Zaujímavosti
Posledné V12 Ferrari, ktoré vyhralo v Le Mans je na predaj. Po ňom vládol Ford
Posledné V12 Ferrari, ktoré vyhralo v Le Mans je na predaj. Po ňom vládol Ford
Zaujímavosti

Kariéra a motivácia

Prieskum odhaľuje trendy v novoročných predsavzatiach Slovákov: Čo si želajú najviac?
Prieskum odhaľuje trendy v novoročných predsavzatiach Slovákov: Čo si želajú najviac?
Aktuality
Automobilka Volvo predčasne štartuje nábor zamestnancov na východe
Automobilka Volvo predčasne štartuje nábor zamestnancov na východe
Domáce
Chcete uspieť v podnikaní? Tento zaujímavý TIP od miliardára vám výrazne pomôže
Chcete uspieť v podnikaní? Tento zaujímavý TIP od miliardára vám výrazne pomôže
Motivácia a inšpirácia
Ste v práci až príliš milí? Po pozretí tohto VIDEA s tým ihneď prestanete!
Ste v práci až príliš milí? Po pozretí tohto VIDEA s tým ihneď prestanete!
Pracovné prostredie

Varenie a recepty

Fitness tvarohový koláč bez múky a cukru
Fitness tvarohový koláč bez múky a cukru
Najrýchlejší zdravý koláč bez cukru a múky
Najrýchlejší zdravý koláč bez cukru a múky
Mrkvový šalát na 3 spôsoby: Rýchle recepty, ktoré si zamilujete
Mrkvový šalát na 3 spôsoby: Rýchle recepty, ktoré si zamilujete
Ako pripraviť domácu mozzarellu: Objavte jednoduchý recept
Ako pripraviť domácu mozzarellu: Objavte jednoduchý recept

Technológie

Netflix nespúšťa nohu z plynu: Pozri sa na brutálne filmy a seriály, ktoré čoskoro pribudnú na platformu
Netflix nespúšťa nohu z plynu: Pozri sa na brutálne filmy a seriály, ktoré čoskoro pribudnú na platformu
Filmy a seriály
Tento príkaz vo Windows ti pomôže odhaliť spyware v počítači. Takmer nikto ho nepozná
Tento príkaz vo Windows ti pomôže odhaliť spyware v počítači. Takmer nikto ho nepozná
Bezpečnosť
Nové upozornenie v Androide ti oznámi, že si možno do telefónu sťahuješ spyware či vírus
Nové upozornenie v Androide ti oznámi, že si možno do telefónu sťahuješ spyware či vírus
Android
Experti na bezpečnosť odhalili, čo na nás budú hackeri skúšať v roku 2025. Na toto sa priprav, bude to „masaker“
Experti na bezpečnosť odhalili, čo na nás budú hackeri skúšať v roku 2025. Na toto sa priprav, bude to „masaker“
Bezpečnosť

Bývanie

Vyberáme podlahu do kúpeľne: Ktoré druhy sú trvanlivé, ktoré sa dobre udržiavajú a koľko vás budú stáť?
Vyberáme podlahu do kúpeľne: Ktoré druhy sú trvanlivé, ktoré sa dobre udržiavajú a koľko vás budú stáť?
Má len 24 metrov štvorcových, ale dokazuje, že na veľkosti nezáleží. Úžasné, aké praktické bývanie vzniklo na takej malej ploche!
Má len 24 metrov štvorcových, ale dokazuje, že na veľkosti nezáleží. Úžasné, aké praktické bývanie vzniklo na takej malej ploche!
Potrebujete sa zbaviť mastnoty na plechu? Tieto triky máte pod nosom a nestoja vás takmer nič!
Potrebujete sa zbaviť mastnoty na plechu? Tieto triky máte pod nosom a nestoja vás takmer nič!
Akoby ste vošli do iného sveta! Z apartmánov v meštiackom dome cítiť históriu aj trocha tajomna a rozhodne nie sú pre každého!
Akoby ste vošli do iného sveta! Z apartmánov v meštiackom dome cítiť históriu aj trocha tajomna a rozhodne nie sú pre každého!

Pre kutilov

Ako zachrániť rastliny poškodené mrazom? 3 jednoduché tipy na ich oživenie
Ako zachrániť rastliny poškodené mrazom? 3 jednoduché tipy na ich oživenie
Záhrada
Ako upiecť jaternice? Stačí poznať tieto praktické tipy a riziko prasknutia bude nízke
Ako upiecť jaternice? Stačí poznať tieto praktické tipy a riziko prasknutia bude nízke
Recepty
Trápia vás plesne okolo okien? Prečo vznikajú a ako sa ich účinne zbaviť
Trápia vás plesne okolo okien? Prečo vznikajú a ako sa ich účinne zbaviť
Rekonštrukcia interiéru
Skutočná nádhera a dlhá trvácnosť: Masívny farmársky stôl s krásnou kresbou dreva
Skutočná nádhera a dlhá trvácnosť: Masívny farmársky stôl s krásnou kresbou dreva
Dvor a záhrada

Topmodelka Michaela Kocianová sa zasnúbila: Jej srdce si získal tento muž, ktorý pred ňou pokľakol s krásnym prsteňom
Slovenské celebrity
Topmodelka Michaela Kocianová sa zasnúbila: Jej srdce si získal tento muž, ktorý pred ňou pokľakol s krásnym prsteňom
