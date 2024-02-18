KVÍZ o najväčších fešákoch Hollywoodu: S Travoltom chceli randiť všetky!

John Travolta (Zdroj: Paramount Pictures)

LOS ANGELES - Znie to priam neuveriteľne, ale je to tak! John Travolta, ktorý sa do sŕdc mnohých žien vryl ako predstaviteľ Dannyho - frajera zo strednej školy z muzikálu Pomáda, slávi práve dnes svoje 70. narodeniny. Spravte si pri tej príležitosti spolu s nami kvíz o najväčších hollywoodskych fešákoch, medzi ktorých tento herec nepochybne patrí.