Obrovský smútok: Nečakaná smrť princa!

The Liechtenstein royal household has announced the death of Prince Constantin of Liechtenstein, aged 51, on the 5th of December 2023.



He was the third and youngest son of Liechtenstein's sovereign, Prince Hans Adam II, and his late wife, Princess Marie.