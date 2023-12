Moment hrôzy: Auto vrazilo do davu ľudí! Na mieste zomrel jeden človek, mnoho ďalších utrpelo zranenia

🔴 A 46-year-old man has died after a car hit a crowd of people during violence in Sheffield.



A 23-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 55-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder, South Yorkshire Police said.



