Obrovská Brána do pekla na Sibíri znepokojuje vedcov: Desivá prognóza! Toto sa môže stať už o pár rokov

The Batagaika Crater, located in the Chersky Range of northeastern Siberia, Russia, is the largest permafrost crater in the world. One kilometer (0.6 miles) long, 100 meters (328 feet) deep, and growing, it has been sinking due to thawing permafrost since the 1960s. Batagaika’s rim is extremely unstable and the site of regular landslides, retreating by as much as 30 meters (98 feet) in a single year. 67.580000°, 134.771400° Source imagery: Maxar