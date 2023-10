Epizóda Pokémonu vyvolala u detí záhadnú chorobu: Rozšírila sa v celej krajine! Experti konečne odhalili príčinu

The Pokémon anime Dennō Senshi Porygon (Electric Soldier Porygon in the US) was first shown in Japan on December 16, 1997. One part of the episode showed quickly flashing red and blue lights, which caused 685 Japanese children to have epileptic seizures. https://t.co/r95QVqmekk pic.twitter.com/VTYYBdA3Xn