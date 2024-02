Pri výbuchu nášľapnej míny v Sýrii prišlo o život najmenej 13 zberačov hľuzoviek

#Syria: another bloody truffle season.

Reports coming in of #ISIS attacks & mine/IED blasts in several places of the Badia (E. Hama & Homs desert). At least 15 dead in 2 days:

- 4 pro-Assad fighters

- 11 civilians.

