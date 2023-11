MIMORIADNY ONLINE Od začiatku vojny prišlo o život viac ako 500 detí na Ukrajine: Americký minister obrany bol v Kyjeve

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has already met with Zelenskyy in Kyiv



"I was honored to meet with President @ZelenskyyUa in Kyiv today to reaffirm the United States’ steadfast support for Ukraine. We, along with our allies and partners, will continue to support Ukraine’s… https://t.co/3eIXe1Gggu pic.twitter.com/HmQCk5HNaD