Predseda českého Senátu si prevzal ukrajinské štátne vyznamenanie

Working visit to🇨🇿. Ahead—particip. in the #EUSC, a number of bilateral conversations



Met with the Chair of the @SenatCZ @Vystrcil_Milos



Honoured to present Miloš Vystrčil the Order of Yaroslav the Wise, II degree, by the Decree of @ZelenskyyUa.



Thank🇨🇿for its full support🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/k8zKEEuq1L