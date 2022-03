AKTUÁLNE Británia ponúkla Slovensku tisícku vojakov na humanitárnu pomoc

A good talk w/@BorisJohnson on the situation in #Ukraine. 🇸🇰🇬🇧 are #united in their approach towards Putin-his aggression must be #stopped! We're #positive about 🇺🇦 future. @ZelenskyyUa has our #consistent support. Welcome #UK offer to provide us up to 1000 troops for human. #aid pic.twitter.com/8XO497zI4N