V Istanbule sa odohral ozbrojený útok: Zranenia utrpela jedna žena

#Turkey (#Türkiye) 🇹🇷: Armed attack took place during the election campaign of #AKP (Ruling Party) Mayor Candidate 'Aziz Yeniay' in Kucukcekmece, #Istanbul. 1 person was severely wounded.



The gunmen were seemingly armed with two pistols and a 7.62x39mm AK-platform assault rifle. pic.twitter.com/d6LcoCOnHD