Generál, ktorý dozeral na obnovu Notre-Dame, zahynul počas túry v Pyrenejach

Jean-Louis Georgelin died in the moutains (Pyréenées) RIP. SFOR in Bosnia (chief of plans) 1997-1998, special chief of staff of the president republic (Chirac) then CHOD (under Chirec / Sarkozy) finally in charge of reconstruction of Notre Dame (under Macron), what a career! https://t.co/SBMy5DW7vc