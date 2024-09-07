Sobota7. september 2024, meniny má Marianna, zajtra Miriama
Aktuálne
Domáce
Zahraničné
Prominenti
Šport
Zaujímavosti
Ekonomika
Video
Lifestyle
Voľný čas

NAŽIVO CLASH OF THE STARS 8 – OSTRAVA: Mikuláškova prekvapivá prehra či Grznárovo zranenie

© Zoznam/ © Zoznam/

Organizácia Clash of the Stars zorganizovala v Ostrave podujatie s poradovým číslom 8. Nabitá štartovka bola plná bizarných konfrontácií, no zároveň bola doplnená o dueli, pri ktorých si na svoje prišli aj fanúšikovia bojových športov. Karta ponúkla až štrnásť vyhrotených duelov. Medzi aktérmi nechýbali populárne osobnosti česko-slovenského internetu ako Filip Grznár, Christian „Nathan“ Dzaba, Tomáš Križan, Hanka Gelnarová, Karlos Benda, „Snejks“, Tadeáš Veselý či profesionálny MMA zápasník Václav Mikulášek. Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) VÝSLEDKY CLASH OF THE STARS 8: (*hrubým písmom označený víťaz zápasu) Lukáš „Huhu“ Procházka - Jan Rybka (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Jiří „Chára“ Charizan - Christian „Nathan“ Dzaba (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Jan Michálek - Patrik „Patrik Corleone“ Horváth (submisia,1.kolo) / Lukáš „Bukys“ Bukovaz (submisia,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Jiří Juřička - Samir Margina (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Stanislav „Šuk-El“ Lukeš - Jiří „Novby“ Bláha (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Dan Bayer - Tomáš Podhorný (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Damir „Chorvát“ Vukelić - Peter „Kobra“ Kuťka (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Tadeáš „Gangstaboy“ Veselý - Miroslav „Fayne“ Loner (vzdanie sa na začiatku 1.kola) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Martin Kocián - Pavel „Snejks“ Měsíček (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Radek „Taxi kar“ Blažek - Karlos Benda (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Alessandro „Sandro“ Jandejsek - Václav „Baba Jaga“ Mikulášek (diskvalifikácia, 2.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Patrik „Žralok“ Hübler - Marek „Datel“ Valášek (submisia, 2.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Michaela „Miss Problem“ Dostálová - Hanka Gelnarová (počítanie, 2.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Filip Grznár - Tomáš „Dynamo“ Križan (Zranenie nohy Filipa Grznára, 1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Ak chceš ostať v obraze, neváhaj MaxMMA sledovať aj na sociálnych sieťach Facebook a Instagram! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-vZpfPuglo

Prečítajte si celý článok >>

Nahlásiť chybu

Odporúčame

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Zoznam TV

Malachovský chodí už aj bez paličky: Nadšené slová Ivety: Som hrdá!
Malachovský chodí už aj bez paličky: Nadšené slová Ivety: Som hrdá!
Prominenti
Príroda v Čiernej Hore je skutočne nádherná
Príroda v Čiernej Hore je skutočne nádherná
Cestovanie
Haraburdy alebo bazár (ne)potrebných počas Salamandrových dní
Haraburdy alebo bazár (ne)potrebných počas Salamandrových dní
Správy

Domáce správy

Dôchodkové systémy potrebujú do
Dôchodkové systémy potrebujú do budúcnosti legislatívnu stabilitu
Domáce
Situácia s chýbajúcim šéfom
Situácia s chýbajúcim šéfom NRSR môže trvať i do konca volebného obdobia, uviedol ústavný právnik
Domáce
Nenávidí Slovákov a chce
Nenávidí Slovákov a chce vyhnať deti na mráz: Autor výhražných mailov priblížil svoje kroky! Hovorí o pomste
Domáce
Mariánska hradná cesta prevedie verejnosť zaujímavosťami o lokalite
Mariánska hradná cesta prevedie verejnosť zaujímavosťami o lokalite
Prievidza

Zahraničné

Dopravná značka na uzavretom
Kosovo po protestoch zatvorilo dva hraničné priechody so Srbskom
Zahraničné
Nové detaily o leteckej
Nové detaily o leteckej nehode v Brazílii: Posádka hlásila pred nehodou poruchu
Zahraničné
Ukrajinský vojak sleduje raketový
MIMORIADNY ONLINE Rusko útočilo na Ukrajinu dronmi! V Kyjeve spadli trosky blízko obytných budov
Zahraničné
Pápež v Papue-Novej Guinei
Pápež v Papue-Novej Guinei vyzval na zmiernenie napätia s ostrovom Bougainville
Zahraničné

Prominenti

Kristína Svarinská
Svarinská už svoj vzťah NETAJÍ: Romantický záber z rande!
Domáci prominenti
Hugh Jackman
Neuveriteľná premena Hugha Jackmana (55): Fanúšikom ukázal svoju dych berúcu formu!
Zahraniční prominenti
Erika Judínyová a Štefan
Erika Judínyová ukázala dcéru: Pozrite, aká je už VEĽKÁ!
Domáci prominenti
Kráľovskú rodinu ničí ďalší
Kráľovskú rodinu ničí ďalší konflikt: Súrodenci Karola III. sú z jeho správania veľmi sklamaní!
Zahraniční prominenti

Zaujímavosti

Mesto neviditeľných domov: V
Mesto neviditeľných domov: V Uplistsikhe sa písali dejiny Gruzínska
dromedar.sk
Ak rozbíjate vajíčka TAKTO,
Ak rozbíjate vajíčka TAKTO, riskujete vážne ochorenia: Odborník sa podelil o bezpečnejší spôsob prípravy
Zaujímavosti
FOTO Muž 50 rokov netušil,
Muž 50 rokov netušil, že má v garáži hotový poklad: Desať diel svetoznámeho umelca! Neuveríte, za čo ich kúpil
Zaujímavosti
FOTO Experti odhalili „zombie hubu“,
Experti odhalili „zombie hubu“, ktorá požiera muchy zaživa: Hrozivé FOTO! Toto sa môže diať aj u vás doma
Zaujímavosti

Dobré správy

KVÍZ Sedem divov sveta:
KVÍZ Sedem divov sveta: Zisti, či vieš všetko o tých starovekých aj novodobých
hashtag.sk
TEST Lacný ryžovar prekvapil
TEST Lacný ryžovar prekvapil funkciami: Čo všetko okrem ryže sme v ňom uvarili?
plnielanu.sk
Záhadný objekt v blízkosti
Záhadný objekt v blízkosti Košíc: Stačili 4 mesiace a radikálne sa zmenil
hashtag.sk
Chutné a výživné desiaty
Chutné a výživné desiaty pre školákov: 30 strán receptov, ktoré budú vaše deti milovať
plnielanu.sk

Ekonomika

Obchody, banky aj aerolinky: Spomeniete si na značky, ktoré na Slovensku neprežili? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
Obchody, banky aj aerolinky: Spomeniete si na značky, ktoré na Slovensku neprežili? Otestujte sa! (kvíz)
Dočkáme sa novej rýchlostnej cesty? Minister dopravy prezradil, kde musia zatlačiť! (video)
Dočkáme sa novej rýchlostnej cesty? Minister dopravy prezradil, kde musia zatlačiť! (video)
Zlacňovanie na pumpách nekončí: Analytik naznačil, kam sa môžu dostať ceny benzínu a nafty!
Zlacňovanie na pumpách nekončí: Analytik naznačil, kam sa môžu dostať ceny benzínu a nafty!
Dostane sa štát aj do vášho telefónu? Takto funguje obávaný špehovací nástroj Pegasus!
Dostane sa štát aj do vášho telefónu? Takto funguje obávaný špehovací nástroj Pegasus!

Šport

Obrovské nešťastie v predkole Lige majstov: Myjava dorovnala, aby sa nechala pochovať v závere
Obrovské nešťastie v predkole Lige majstov: Myjava dorovnala, aby sa nechala pochovať v závere
Ženský futbal
Tragédia pre každého fanúšika Liverpoolu: Dlhoročný kapitán dal tomuto svetu zbohom
Tragédia pre každého fanúšika Liverpoolu: Dlhoročný kapitán dal tomuto svetu zbohom
Premier League
Futbalový spektákel bavil divákov: Taliani zanechali domácich Francúzov bez slova
Futbalový spektákel bavil divákov: Taliani zanechali domácich Francúzov bez slova
Liga národov
Dunajská Streda hlási návrat strateného syna: Slovenský brankár s veľkými ambíciami
Dunajská Streda hlási návrat strateného syna: Slovenský brankár s veľkými ambíciami
Niké liga

Auto-moto

NDS upozorňuje na uzávery 12 diaľničných tunelov, dôvodom je údržba
NDS upozorňuje na uzávery 12 diaľničných tunelov, dôvodom je údržba
Doprava
Vodík je mŕtvy... blabla. BMW na vodík si už čoskoro budete môcť kúpiť
Vodík je mŕtvy... blabla. BMW na vodík si už čoskoro budete môcť kúpiť
Zaujímavosti
Cez víkend opäť uzavrú cestu I/18 pri Strečne, lietať tam bude vrtuľník
Cez víkend opäť uzavrú cestu I/18 pri Strečne, lietať tam bude vrtuľník
Doprava
TEST: Peugeot 5008 Hybrid - Keď moderných MPV už takmer niet
TEST: Peugeot 5008 Hybrid - Keď moderných MPV už takmer niet
Klasické testy

Kariéra a motivácia

13 potravín, ktoré vás chránia pred rakovinou: Stravou k lepšiemu životu a práci
13 potravín, ktoré vás chránia pred rakovinou: Stravou k lepšiemu životu a práci
Mám prácu
Problém v raji? Švajčiarske platy patria medzi najvyššie na svete, mnohým však nestačia
Problém v raji? Švajčiarske platy patria medzi najvyššie na svete, mnohým však nestačia
Zahraničné
Zmeňte svoj život už dnes: 10 vecí, vďaka ktorým sa vám začne okamžite dariť
Zmeňte svoj život už dnes: 10 vecí, vďaka ktorým sa vám začne okamžite dariť
Motivácia a inšpirácia
Láka vás investovanie? Investičné desatoro, ktoré pomôže nenaletieť podvodníkom
Láka vás investovanie? Investičné desatoro, ktoré pomôže nenaletieť podvodníkom
Mzda

Varenie a recepty

Dukátové buchtičky s vanilkovým krémom
Dukátové buchtičky s vanilkovým krémom
Vynikajúci obed za 20 minút z jednej panvice
Vynikajúci obed za 20 minút z jednej panvice
Lacné obedy: 7 klasických inšpirácií, ktoré na stole potešia
Lacné obedy: 7 klasických inšpirácií, ktoré na stole potešia
Krémové rezance s cibuľovo-špenátovou omáčkou – lahodné jedlo z jedného pekáča
Krémové rezance s cibuľovo-špenátovou omáčkou – lahodné jedlo z jedného pekáča
Bezmäsité jedlá

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Stream naživo

Predpredaj.sk - Tu sa rodia zážitky

Princezná Kate údajne pracuje na oprave trhliny v kráľovskej rodine: Pre dobro všetkých, život je príliš krátky, aby sme sa hnevali
Zahraničné celebrity
Princezná Kate údajne pracuje na oprave trhliny v kráľovskej rodine: Pre dobro všetkých, život je príliš krátky, aby sme sa hnevali
Teraz v TV   Večer v TV
Celý program
Nenávidí Slovákov a chce
Domáce
Nenávidí Slovákov a chce vyhnať deti na mráz: Autor výhražných mailov priblížil svoje kroky! Hovorí o pomste
Hasiči v Ludrovskej doline.
Domáce
Obrovský požiar v Nízkych Tatrách: Na mieste zasahujú desiatky hasičov a vrtuľník! Varovanie horských záchranárov
Priamy účastník Slovenského národného
Domáce
Spoza mreží opísal, čo urobil: TAKTO som okradol hrdinu SNP! Recidivista si teraz sype popol na hlavu
Poplach v centre Bratislavy!
Domáce
Poplach v centre Bratislavy! Havária plynového potrubia: Most Apollo a všetky ulice sú už prejazdné

Ďalšie zo Zoznamu