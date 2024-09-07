NAŽIVO CLASH OF THE STARS 8 – OSTRAVA: Mikuláškova prekvapivá prehra či Grznárovo zranenie

Organizácia Clash of the Stars zorganizovala v Ostrave podujatie s poradovým číslom 8. Nabitá štartovka bola plná bizarných konfrontácií, no zároveň bola doplnená o dueli, pri ktorých si na svoje prišli aj fanúšikovia bojových športov. Karta ponúkla až štrnásť vyhrotených duelov. Medzi aktérmi nechýbali populárne osobnosti česko-slovenského internetu ako Filip Grznár, Christian „Nathan“ Dzaba, Tomáš Križan, Hanka Gelnarová, Karlos Benda, „Snejks“, Tadeáš Veselý či profesionálny MMA zápasník Václav Mikulášek. Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) VÝSLEDKY CLASH OF THE STARS 8: (*hrubým písmom označený víťaz zápasu) Lukáš „Huhu“ Procházka - Jan Rybka (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Jiří „Chára“ Charizan - Christian „Nathan“ Dzaba (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Jan Michálek - Patrik „Patrik Corleone“ Horváth (submisia,1.kolo) / Lukáš „Bukys“ Bukovaz (submisia,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Jiří Juřička - Samir Margina (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Stanislav „Šuk-El“ Lukeš - Jiří „Novby“ Bláha (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Dan Bayer - Tomáš Podhorný (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Damir „Chorvát“ Vukelić - Peter „Kobra“ Kuťka (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Tadeáš „Gangstaboy“ Veselý - Miroslav „Fayne“ Loner (vzdanie sa na začiatku 1.kola) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Martin Kocián - Pavel „Snejks“ Měsíček (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Radek „Taxi kar“ Blažek - Karlos Benda (TKO,1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Alessandro „Sandro“ Jandejsek - Václav „Baba Jaga“ Mikulášek (diskvalifikácia, 2.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Patrik „Žralok“ Hübler - Marek „Datel“ Valášek (submisia, 2.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Michaela „Miss Problem“ Dostálová - Hanka Gelnarová (počítanie, 2.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Filip Grznár - Tomáš „Dynamo“ Križan (Zranenie nohy Filipa Grznára, 1.kolo) Zobraziť tento príspevok na Instagrame Príspevok, ktorý zdieľa Clash of the Stars (@clashofthestars) Ak chceš ostať v obraze, neváhaj MaxMMA sledovať aj na sociálnych sieťach Facebook a Instagram! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m-vZpfPuglo