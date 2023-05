Organizácia na ochranu ľudských práv odsúdila boje v obývaných oblastiach Sudánu

Thread by @MoOsman88 on our report on civilian harm in #Sudan.@EU_EEAS should:



1⃣ sanction SAF & RSF leaders responsible of abuses

2⃣ Call for @UN_HRC special session to set investigation mechanism

3⃣ Boost humanitarian response, including for #Darfur & neighboring countries. https://t.co/CJtNISNPLX pic.twitter.com/TddteLmfKy