Tuniská pobrežná stráž objavila telá 14 mŕtvych migrantov: Viac ako 50 osôb sa podarilo zachrániť

I want to introduce you to some of the kind, dignified ppl—most of them card-carrying UNHCR-certified refugees—surviving in utterly inhumane conditions in one of #Tunisia’s 🇹🇳 very poshest neighbourhoods.



This is what President Saied’s “Great Replacement” speech has wrought:🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/hP2Eojuf7F