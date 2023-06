Obrovský chaos na pláži: Ďalšiu dovolenkovú destináciu prekvapil nečakaný hosť, ľudia v panike utekali pred žralokom!

Beachgoers were forced to frantically run for safety after a large agitated tuna fish cause a scene in busy Għadira Bay on the first day of summer 😬 In footage sent to Lovin Malta, beachgoers can be seen panicking as fins quickly move through the shallow waters, with a trail of blood behind it. At one moment, the tuna fish dashes towards the bouncy water park set up in the sea, leading to children running back the beach seeking safety. “It was unreal,” @john_stephen_turner - who was “in the middle of the action” filming the surreal scene - told Lovin Malta. According to Stephen, people started shouting the moment the big fish was spotted, with some thinking it was a dolphin and others fearing it might’ve been a shark. In another video sent in to Lovin Malta moments ago, the tuna seems to have gotten itself beached among the rocks in one of the bay’s shallow areas. What do you make of this? Sound off in the comments below and tag someone who needs to check this out! 👇🏽