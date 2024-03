Šokujúci prípad: Mladú matku z Ukrajiny našli zavraždenú! Množstvo indícií, ale po jej dieťati a mame ani stopy

‼️ 27-year-old Ukrainian Margarita Stetsenko killed in Germany: her 5-week-old daughter and mother missing - Bild



Margarita's body was found on the banks of the Rhine with signs of violence. Margarita's daughter and her 51-year-old mother, Marina Stetsenko, have been wanted for… pic.twitter.com/5R8EF09UOJ