Japonský lunárny modul je po problémoch s napájaním opäť v prevádzke

Japan's SLIM probe overcame a week-long power glitch post-moon landing! 🚀 Despite solar panel misalignment, #JAXA restored contact, allowing SLIM to resume lunar operations. 🌕 An exciting chapter in precision landing and #LunarExploration. 🛰️ #SLIMProbe #TheDailyIntake pic.twitter.com/GQ4CRIedtC