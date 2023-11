Obrovská rana pre NASA: Zomrel známy astronaut, posádka Apolla 13 mu vďačila za život! TAKTO osud zamiešal karty

Sad news of the passing of #NASA hero Ken Mattingly on October 31st.



Mattingly was CMP on #Apollo16. He was 1 of only 2 astronauts to visit the #Moon and pilot the Space Shuttle in orbit. He also helped save #Apollo13 - a mission he was meant to fly.



Ad Astra, Ken. Godspeed.