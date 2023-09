Šok počas živého vstupu: Neznámy okoloidúci chytil redaktorku za zadok! TOTO nečakal, už ho pozná celé Španielsko

"Do you really have to touch my ass?”



Yesterday, journalist Isa Balado was in the middle of a live report in Madrid when a man approached her from behind & sexually assaulted her, grabbing her bottom



He was arrested soon after