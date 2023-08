Holanďan chce pomôcť Ukrajine: Beží viac ako 2-tisíc kilometrov z Amsterdamu až do Kyjeva

Running progress #thread



1/50 Yesterday Boas started his #Ultraman #marathon from #Amsterdam to #Kyiv



55.2 kms on Day 1.



Run, Boas, run!



To support Boas and his mission please donate here https://t.co/mLJK1NEDUE#StandWithUkraine #running #RUNext #run… pic.twitter.com/FERgYTWvWR