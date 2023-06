Vo Francúzsku vypuklo šialenstvo: Macron musel opustiť summit EÚ, za jednu noc bolo zatknutých 875 ľudí

#France 🇫🇷: A new video posted by the gunmen using 7.62x39mm Kalashnikov rifles in #Oyonnax in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes (ARA).



The rifles appear to be possible 'PM md. 65' assault rifles, originally produced by #Romania 🇷🇴 and proliferated from the Eastern Bloc stocks. pic.twitter.com/AC5zzE8Wz9