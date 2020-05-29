Roky snaženia sa vyplatili: Modelka Victoria's Secret čaká dieťa... Otehotnieť jej bránila vážna choroba!

Romee Strijd prežíva najšťastnejšie obdobie svojho života.

Zdroj: Instagram R.Š.

AMSTERDAM - Stať sa matkou je snom väčšiny žien! A keď sa to celé roky nedarí naplniť, prichádza veľká bolesť. Modelka Victoria's Secret Romee Strijd (24) si touto etapou tiež prešla. S manželom sa o bábätko snažili dlho... O to väčšia radosť prišla, keď sa to napokon podarilo. Otehotnieť jej pritom bránila vážna choroba!