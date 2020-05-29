Roky snaženia sa vyplatili: Modelka Victoria's Secret čaká dieťa... Otehotnieť jej bránila vážna choroba!
AMSTERDAM - Stať sa matkou je snom väčšiny žien! A keď sa to celé roky nedarí naplniť, prichádza veľká bolesť. Modelka Victoria's Secret Romee Strijd (24) si touto etapou tiež prešla. S manželom sa o bábätko snažili dlho... O to väčšia radosť prišla, keď sa to napokon podarilo. Otehotnieť jej pritom bránila vážna choroba!
Hoci má Romee Strijd len 24 rokov, s manželom Laurensom van Leeuensom tvorí pár už viac ako 10 rokov. Nikdy sa netajila tým, že s ním túži mať rodinu. Bránila jej v tom však jedna zásadná vec. Choroba, ktorú jej diagnostikovali lekári.
Trpí syndrómom polycystických vaječníkov, ktorý je spojený s poruchami ovulácie a plodnosti. Hoci sa o tom verejne nehovorí, touto chorobou trpí v dnešnej dobe veľa žien. Dá sa však veľmi účinne dostať pod kontrolu. No a to sa napokon podarilo aj známej blondínke.
Aktuálne totiž prežíva obrovskú radosť. Ako na sociálnej sieti Instagram prezradila, je v radostnom očakávaní. No a práve tam prehovorila aj o ženskom probléme, s ktorým bojuje už niekoľko rokov. A výrazne jej k tomu „dopomohli“ diéty a práca modelky. „Moja životospráva a neustále presúvanie sa medzi krajinami pre prácu mi spôsobili toto ochorenie,“ priznala Romee.
„Hoci som sa necítila zle, moje telo bojovalo už dlhé roky. Vtedy som si uvedomila, že nemôžem každý deň trénovať a nemôžem držať neustále diéty. Až po tomto uvedomení som si zmenila životný štýl a vrátila som sa do Holandska, aby som strávila viac času s mojou rodinou. A teraz som najšťastnejšia na svete, lebo sa mi podarilo otehotnieť,“ povedala na rovinu modelka.
WE’RE HAVING A BABY 2 years ago I got diagnosed with PCOS after not getting my period for 7 years. I was devastated because being a mom and starting a family with @laurensvleeuwen is my biggest dream.. I was so scared that I would never be able to because I got told it was harder to get babies in a natural way.. I started to research PCOS and came to the conclusion that mine was not the typical pcos.. Mine was because of my body being in fight or flight mode.. which means my body was under constant stress. I never felt mentally super stressed so it was hard te understand this, but my life consisted of travelling all the time (no biorhythm), working out every day, eating super clean (restricting foods). I think I pressured my body to much, and honestly every body is so different but I think my weight was not good for my body to function properly and couldn’t handle the constant traveling. This was the point where I started to research natural healing for PCOS and came to the conclusion that I should do way less high intensity training, don’t restrict foods, be nice to myself, and take breaks when needed. I also tried some natural supplements, acupuncture and we got a place back in the Netherlands as well, so we could spend more time with Family (since im such a family person). I’m so happy and grateful to say that I got my period back last november AND that WE’RE SOON A FAMILY OF THREE & to the women trying to conceive, believe in yourself and be nice for yourself and your body and don’t let those thoughts get to you to much